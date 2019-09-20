Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmela "Connie" Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

of Carmichael, returned home to Jesus on September 13, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1928, and moved to California in 1955. The best time of her life was singing, cooking and being with her family. She owned restaurant in Fair Oaks, California and spent her last eight years making friends at Carmichael Oaks Senior Living. Preceded in death by her son Thomas Savasta and husband Richard Taylor. Survived by her grandchildren Tami (Ed), Cathryn (Robert), Nicklas (Stefanie) Cherished great-grandchildren Carly Jo, Justin Ryan, Ameila Noel, Liam Thomas and Colin Allen & her Sister Theresa Adeline of Garden City, NY. Connie also leaves behind her nephew and niece Richard and Monique Savasta, Christpher Savasta , Jenifer Van Treese (Travis), and Scarlett Lynne. Also, the Taylor family Scott, Austin and Mallory and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished Friends. Memorial Services will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at 3:00pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in Carmela 's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St.Jude place Memphis TN 38105 or at

