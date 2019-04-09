Carmen Mirazo, 71, passed on March 31st, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She lived most of her life in Sacramento, CA with the love of her life Juan Mirazo. She is survived by her husband, two children (Liz and Wendy), grandchildren (To¤o, Jose, Alissa, Gilbert, Jacque, and Teresita), a great granddaughter (Eva), and siblings (Hector, Louie, Freddy, and Mary). She will forever be remembered for her unconditional love, her commitment to family, and her amazing cakes. Many appreciated her community work where she helped low-income families buy their first home or her work with immigration. Rosary is Friday, April 12th at St. Anne's Church at 7:00 pm, the mass is the following day at 10:00 am at St. Anne's, followed by the burial at St. Mary's.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2019