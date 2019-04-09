Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Mirazo. View Sign

Carmen Mirazo, 71, passed on March 31st, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She lived most of her life in Sacramento, CA with the love of her life Juan Mirazo. She is survived by her husband, two children (Liz and Wendy), grandchildren (To¤o, Jose, Alissa, Gilbert, Jacque, and Teresita), a great granddaughter (Eva), and siblings (Hector, Louie, Freddy, and Mary). She will forever be remembered for her unconditional love, her commitment to family, and her amazing cakes. Many appreciated her community work where she helped low-income families buy their first home or her work with immigration. Rosary is Friday, April 12th at St. Anne's Church at 7:00 pm, the mass is the following day at 10:00 am at St. Anne's, followed by the burial at St. Mary's.

Carmen Mirazo, 71, passed on March 31st, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She lived most of her life in Sacramento, CA with the love of her life Juan Mirazo. She is survived by her husband, two children (Liz and Wendy), grandchildren (To¤o, Jose, Alissa, Gilbert, Jacque, and Teresita), a great granddaughter (Eva), and siblings (Hector, Louie, Freddy, and Mary). She will forever be remembered for her unconditional love, her commitment to family, and her amazing cakes. Many appreciated her community work where she helped low-income families buy their first home or her work with immigration. Rosary is Friday, April 12th at St. Anne's Church at 7:00 pm, the mass is the following day at 10:00 am at St. Anne's, followed by the burial at St. Mary's. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close