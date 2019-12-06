It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Carmen Ramos, on November 23, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Mom was preceded in death by her dear husband, David L. Ramos and loving son, David Ramos, Jr. She leaves behind her beloved children; Richard Ramos (Sandy), Cynthia Ramirez (Tino), and Sylvia Ramos. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her much loved sister, Dora Vasquez, as well as numerous friends. Carmen was born in Bryn Mawr, California on May 10, 1932. A place where she grew up among family and friends that she remembered fondly throughout her years. Mom was the rock of her family. We will deeply cherish the memory of her words, deeds and spirit. Her loss will be forever felt. At her request, a private family service will be held at a later date. "When tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're apart, For every time you think of me I am right here in your heart." - Anonymous
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2019