Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Rosales Ramos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Carmen Ramos, on November 23, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Mom was preceded in death by her dear husband, David L. Ramos and loving son, David Ramos, Jr. She leaves behind her beloved children; Richard Ramos (Sandy), Cynthia Ramirez (Tino), and Sylvia Ramos. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her much loved sister, Dora Vasquez, as well as numerous friends. Carmen was born in Bryn Mawr, California on May 10, 1932. A place where she grew up among family and friends that she remembered fondly throughout her years. Mom was the rock of her family. We will deeply cherish the memory of her words, deeds and spirit. Her loss will be forever felt. At her request, a private family service will be held at a later date. "When tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're apart, For every time you think of me I am right here in your heart." - Anonymous

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Carmen Ramos, on November 23, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Mom was preceded in death by her dear husband, David L. Ramos and loving son, David Ramos, Jr. She leaves behind her beloved children; Richard Ramos (Sandy), Cynthia Ramirez (Tino), and Sylvia Ramos. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her much loved sister, Dora Vasquez, as well as numerous friends. Carmen was born in Bryn Mawr, California on May 10, 1932. A place where she grew up among family and friends that she remembered fondly throughout her years. Mom was the rock of her family. We will deeply cherish the memory of her words, deeds and spirit. Her loss will be forever felt. At her request, a private family service will be held at a later date. "When tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're apart, For every time you think of me I am right here in your heart." - Anonymous Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close