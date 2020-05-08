Remembering all the good times growing up with you and your family in Dunsmuir. Your parents and siblings were always family.
Carmen Y (Brieno) Trujillo, was born March 31,1948, and passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 among California Carehome friends in Elk Grove. Carmen was born the 3rd of 4 siblings to Fred and Madeline Brieno in Dunsmuir CA. She was the tough-one of the Brieno clan, affectionately referred to as the "Rock". Carmen grew up strong in the mountain air of Dunsmuir at the base of Mt. Shasta, where she was active in the outdoors, school, music and cheer. She moved to Sacramento after high school graduation in 1966. She was met with open arms in Sacramento by her beloved Aunt, Uncle and cousins and began attending Sacramento City Junior College. In 1969 at City College, she met and married Sacramento native Randy Trujillo and gained another loving extended family. She became a mother twice, twin girls and a son, and moved to Elk Grove to raise her family in 1979. In the early 80s, with 3 young children, Carmen followed a passion of hers and rose from a secretarial position within the Sacramento City College School of Dental Hygiene program to dental hygiene candidate and then graduate. Carmen loved and pursued a very successful 20-plus year hygiene career in the greater Sacramento area. She treated her patients with great care and many became like extended family who followed Carmen from practice to practice over the years. She loved to travel, watch sports on TV, play golf and was a long time 49er Faithful. Carmen had many great life long friends and enjoyed visiting over a glass of wine, playing bunco with girlfriends and listening to live music. She danced and danced until the very end. But her favorite of all was backyard-barbeques with family, friends and grandkids by the pool. Carmen is survived by her beloved children; twin daughters Rene' Trujillo and Lisa Trujillo-Dunn, son Ryan Trujillo, son-in-laws Shaun Dunn, Craig Butler and daughter-in-law Lesa Dalton. Carmen also leaves her most prized possessions, her grandchildren; Kasey Dunn, Declan Dunn, Zeke Butler and Jameson Butler, they were her true pride and joy. She was and will always love being their Nana Carmen. She will also forever be held dear by her surviving siblings Adrea Cole, Fred Brieno, Dolores Barnes, and sister-in-law Diane Trujillo-Carrillo. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no service for family and friends at this time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations/gifts be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or California Carehomes non-profit organization in Elk Grove. A celebration of Carmen's life will occur later this year in Sacramento.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 8, 2020.