She was born on May 14, 1939, in Redding, CA, and passed away March 24, 2020 in San Jose, CA, after a difficult battle with cancer and subsequent health problems. She was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria F. Crowder, her father, Ernest L. Crowder, and ex-husband Ted Canote. Carol was an extraordinary mother to her daughter Victoria Canote, and her son-in-law, Shishir Pandya. She is also survived by her sisters Kathy Howard and Marilyn Dowling, as well as various nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol attended St. Francis High School. Later, she obtained a bachelor's degree from Seattle University, and a master's degree in education from Sacramento State University at a time when very few women were getting master's degrees. She was an amazing teacher for thirty-seven years. Her career included remediation and second grade, but primarily first grade. She came into the profession young and naïve; but taught school with the instinct, strength, and wisdom of someone much more experienced. The kids in her classroom learned with an intensity that was second to none. Carol was a native Californian who spent her whole life in Sacramento and Roseville. She had an idyllic childhood. She loved her time growing up on D Street with her sisters and friends. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School. She treasured her time at her family's ranch in Roseville and cabin in Lake Tahoe. Her family was strong and unwavering in their love, and it is this love that Carol used to define the rest of her life. When she married Ted, they moved to Roseville, where they shared many years of true love and absolute joy. They bought their home, and spent countless hours designing and caring for their garden; which was blooming with zeal and zest. She was a steadfast and loyal mother to her daughter and her son-in-law. She called them both "her kids." Together, the three shared a lifetime of sweet memories, including holidays, trips, and talks at her home in Roseville, and their home in San Jose. She loved to walk in the nature area by her house with her kids, grand dog Dusty, and beloved dog Reggie. If there was only one word in the world to describe her, it would be vibrant. She had the eye of an interior designer, intuitively knowing which colors and textures would go together. She was a voracious reader, finishing books in a couple of days, and adding new words to her already extensive vocabulary. She loved to travel, and took trips to Argentina, Mexico, Canada, and Europe. Carol always looked decades younger than her age, and was dressed as colorfully and stylishly as her personality itself. She was known for her effervescent smile and boisterous laugh. Carol was famous for her incredible dinner parties. Her table was set with the finest china, beautiful tablecloths, and crystal vases, all perfectly placed on the table to make things extra special for her family and many friends. She loved to cook. In addition to her own creations, she carried on the tradition of delicious recipes from her mother. She died like she lived: with courage, strength, and love. She took on cancer with drive and tenacity, hopeful and strong despite the odds. Near the end of her life, she welcomed the freedom to move on and was excited to be reunited with lost loved ones. When it came time to let go, her kids were by her side. She was at peace knowing that she would have them by her side again. "You can shed tears that she died, or you can smile that she has lived." She would definitely prefer the smile! A rosary, garden party, and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Roseville, CA. Donations to the in Carol's honor are welcomed.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.