Carol Ann Lebrecht
1949 - 2020
Carol Ann Lebrecht
December 1, 1949 - November 24, 2020
Granite Bay, California - Carol Lebrecht passed away peacefully on 11/24/2020. She was born on 12/01/1949 in Burbank, CA, the fourth of five children for John and Catherine Nicholls. Carol was on the Burbank High Drill Team and was very involved with school activities. After graduating from BHS in 1967, she met the love of her life, Wayne Lebrecht. They married in 1969 and together raised three sons; Darren, Brandon and Jason.
In 1979, the family moved to the Sacramento area where Carol obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. She was a career accountant and accounting supervisor, including a 15-year stint at the CA DOJ from which she retired in 2010. While raising her three boys, Carol was very involved in their educations, team sports and enjoyed spending time with the boys and all their friends. Carol enjoyed Disneyland, Hawaii and cruises with her family. She loved animals, especially her dogs Daisy and Wiley. She will always be remembered for her generosity and deep love of family.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Wayne, her sons Brandon (Anjie) and Jason (Barbara), grandchildren Miranda, Meghan, Tristan and Amber, her siblings Joan (Don); Richard; George (Christie), her twin sister, Cathy (John) and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Her loving son Darren preceded her in death in 2017. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Carol's name to your local SPCA.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 1, 2020.
