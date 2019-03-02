Carol Ann Lopez, age 76, of Orangevale, California passed away on Friday February 22, 2019. Carol was born October 8, 1942. Carol is survived by her husband Joe Lopez, her children Kathryn Jones, Patricia Adair and Edward Lopez, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed. A visitation for Carol will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. A funeral service will occur Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 AM to 12:00 PM at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, CA 95662. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountVernonMemorial.com for the Lopez family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 2, 2019