Carol Ann Perdue (nee Wicklander), age 80, passed from this Earth on October 19, 2019. Born in Sacramento in 1939 and a lifelong resident of the region, she was a teacher and librarian to generations of students in the Rio Linda School District. In her early years of retirement, she traveled the West and in her later years spent time in Tahoe and with her family. She is preceded in death brothers Neil and Alan, and survived by her two children, David Perdue and Jennifer Anderson, and her four grandchildren, Joshua, Parker, Isabella, and Bailey. There will not be a public service, but donations in her name to the SPCA are welcome.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019