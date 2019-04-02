Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Ramsey. View Sign

2019) Fair Oaks, CA Carol passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, at the age of 77. She is survived by her longtime companion Robert (Chris), sons Jeffrey (daughter-in-law Charlotte) and Michael, daughter Shelley (son-in-law Barry), grandchildren Auston and Makenna, and brother Charles (sister-in-law Jeanette). She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and parents John and Doris. Carol was born in Albany, CA, but she grew up and lived in the Sacramento area most of her life. She was dedicated to working for the State of California, with the majority of her career at the Department of Justice. Carol will always be remembered for being kind, generous and the most loving mother, grandmother and friend to those lucky enough to know her. A private burial was held and a celebration of Carol's life is being planned for a later date.

