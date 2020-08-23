August 11, 2020 Carol passed away in the loving care of her family. She was devoted to her family, friends and her long-term career at the California Department of Public Health and volunteered at CHAMACOS (Center for the Health Assessment of Mothers and Children of Salinas). Carol was a graduate of Sacramento City College and Elk Grove High School. World War II defined her life when she, as a 7-year-old American citizen, along with her family, was imprisoned at Tule Lake California and Topaz Utah concentration camps. She was a descendant of the Araki, Taya and Uno families of Sacramento where Carol was born to Margery Uno Araki and Arthur (Taya) Araki. She is survived by her son, Terrance (Karin Levy) of Berkeley and daughter Tracy (James Romano) of El Cerrito from her marriage to Richard Noriye, deceased; her sister, Marilyn Araki Isenberg (Phillip) of Sacramento; devoted cousin and gambling buddy Jane Ikegami Kakigi and her families of Sacramento and the Noriye, Shirachi and Uno families. Due to the pandemic, no services can be held at this time. Donations may be sent to the San Francisco Japanese American Citizens League (https://jacl.org/donate/
