It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Barskey McQuiddy announces her passing on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the age of 60. She was born February 22, 1958 in San Francisco. She will be remembered by her children: Benny & Israel Montemayor, Megan Andrade, and by her brother Richard Barskey, and sisters Tracy (Huckabay), Becky (Olmos), Sandra (Hooton) and her 5 grandchildren. At her request, no service will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019