A lifelong resident of Sacramento, Carol Tracy Bennett died peacefully on Monday evening at the age of 88. She lived a life of grace and selflessness, truly a Mom for the Ages. Carol was born on August 2, 1931 to Malcolm and Corinne Tracy. Mom attended David Lubin, Kit Carson, Sacramento High, and UC Berkeley her only years away from East Sacramento. Married in 1952, she and husband Grant raised four children Susie Reddick (David), Michael Bennett (Rich), Tracy Bennett (Maria), and Amy Martin (Stephen) and also leaves behind nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of lifelong friends. Mom was never a self-promoter, but we all know that she was a beautiful ballet dancer and artist in her younger years and a prolific seamstress and knitter throughout her life. We children have countless sweaters and her grandchildren have beautiful embroidered baby blankets that attest to her skills. Mom was an active volunteer, knocking on doors for the March of Dimes and staffing rummage sales for the Junior League. A patient and present mother, she stayed home for over twenty years to raise her children before taking her first job at the Crocker Art Museum. She was also a lifelong Giants fan who lived long enough to enjoy three World Series championships; she also enjoyed playing bridge and dominoes with friends from her childhood. Mom's sister Jean Tracy Alvord has been a lifelong companion, hosting Mom in Carmel and traveling with her to Europe and Ashland, Oregon. Mom always loved to spend time at the family cabin at Lake Tahoe, even in her eighties when she once waited out a bear who broke into the house while she was sleeping upstairs. Our fearless leader is gone, but we were blessed to have had our mom for so long. A family service will be held; due to the present circumstances, a celebration of life reception is planned for a later time to be determined. For those wishing to see a tribute video to Carol's life, please visit https://www.tributeslides.com/up/314225576348. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grant and Carol Bennett Memorial Scholarship Fund through Grant Bennett Accountants.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2020.