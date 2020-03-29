Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Lickteig) Buechel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Sacramento 12/29/43 and died 3/25/20 there of pancreatic cancer. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Severon G. Buechel, M.D.;four daughters: Polly Buechel-Nay (Eric), Brenda Buechel-Bess, Carinne Davis (Bill) and Gretchen (Dan) Buechel-Stecca; grandchildren, Alex Nay; Zachary, Tristan and Aidan Bess; Alison Baritot (Jacques) and Aubra, Arianna and Sebastian Stecca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Parents, Art and Aubra Lickteig, brother Maurice Lickteig and sister Myrna (Earl) Eberline preceded her in death. Carol was especially fond of her early days in Penryn, CA and maintained life-long relationships with her Penryn friends. She graduated from Roseville High School, SCC and UC Davis. Carol was a remarkable wife, incredible mother and doting grandmother with a zest for life. She was a lifelong avid gardener and a fabulous cook who lit up a room with her gorgeous smile. A bold adventurer, she travelled worldwide with her husband to all the continents. In concern for the coronavirus, a gathering will be held at a later date.

