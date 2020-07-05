1/1
Carol Casey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Casey passed into God's hands in the early morning of May 2nd, 2020. Carol (Berti, Sherburne) was born in San Francisco November 29, 1943 and relocated to Sacramento in 1970. In 1995 she started a successful business, Carol Sherburne and Associates. 2004 was quite a year; she sold her business, retired and married Kent Casey in Lucca, Italy, the birthplace of her father. Carol enjoyed dancing, loved to entertain in her home, was a superlative cook and became quite a bridge player. She and Kent travelled all over the U.S. and internationally. Palm Desert each year was a favorite destination. Carol created a beautiful home for them in Rancho Murieta where she treasured many friendships as well as the companionship of her loyal dog Zoe. Carol will be remembered for her positive outlook and tenacity, and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her, perhaps especially Dave and Carolyn Hoffman and Mike and Inge King. She is survived by her devoted sister Joan Honey, caring brother-in-law Lynn, and their family. Carol died peacefully at home, holding Kent's hand, just as they wished. "I will grieve for her until we are together again".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved