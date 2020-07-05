Carol Casey passed into God's hands in the early morning of May 2nd, 2020. Carol (Berti, Sherburne) was born in San Francisco November 29, 1943 and relocated to Sacramento in 1970. In 1995 she started a successful business, Carol Sherburne and Associates. 2004 was quite a year; she sold her business, retired and married Kent Casey in Lucca, Italy, the birthplace of her father. Carol enjoyed dancing, loved to entertain in her home, was a superlative cook and became quite a bridge player. She and Kent travelled all over the U.S. and internationally. Palm Desert each year was a favorite destination. Carol created a beautiful home for them in Rancho Murieta where she treasured many friendships as well as the companionship of her loyal dog Zoe. Carol will be remembered for her positive outlook and tenacity, and she will be deeply missed by all that knew her, perhaps especially Dave and Carolyn Hoffman and Mike and Inge King. She is survived by her devoted sister Joan Honey, caring brother-in-law Lynn, and their family. Carol died peacefully at home, holding Kent's hand, just as they wished. "I will grieve for her until we are together again".



