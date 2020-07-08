Carol Davis

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Carol Claire Cordes Davis passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Carol was born on July 20, 1929 to Minna & Urban Cordes and raised in San Francisco. She attended University of California, Berkeley where she met Walt Davis and married on September 9, 1950. They raised three children, Delinda Davis Woltring, Michael Walter Davis & Diana Davis Hedum. Carol had a passion for community volunteerism throughout her life, belonging to the Hospital League, League of Women Voters, Alpha Chi & Cal Alumni Associations. Carol and Walt fell in love with Elk Grove in 1979 and made it their home. She and Walt supported Elk Grove Rotary, Elk Grove Inner Wheel, Elk Grove Scholarship Foundation & Walt Davis Automotive Scholarship, which was closest to her heart. She combined her two favorite hobbies (bridge and cooking) to create incredible meals and made life long bridge partners. She was known for her kindness, contagious smile and deep love of her family. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Minna and Urban and her husband Walt. She is survived by her three children Delinda, Mike and Diana, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



