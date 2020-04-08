Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Deane Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol passed peacefully on March 28th at the age of 67 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. The daughter of Col. Bruce Wheeler and Deane Ingraham Wheeler, both predeceased, she is survived by her two brothers David Wheeler (Denver) and Stephen Wheeler (Stockton) and six nieces and nephews. Carol was a passionate long-time beloved teacher and mentor in the Twin Rivers School District, primarily at Grant High School (Pacer for Life! and now beyond), also serving terms on the Twin Rivers School Board. She was a graduate of Roseville High school and earned Bachelors and Masters Degrees from San Francisco State University. Carol possessed an infectious laugh, enjoyed spiritual literature, loved dogs, and served as a law-enforcement chaplain. She will be dearly missed. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of memorials, Carol asked that donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

