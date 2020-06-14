Carol Flemer Merlo, age 64. Carol was born in New York City and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is predeceased by her parents, John C. and Betty Flemer. Carol graduated from Sacramento State. She fell in love with the Sacramento area, where she worked in the financial services industry and volunteered in the community through her membership in the Junior League of Sacramento. She obtained her stockbroker's license and also owned the ladies' dress shop, Stephanie's on 11th. She married her former husband, Franklin Merlo in 1983. She was the loving mother of their two children, Stephanie and Charles, both now residing in Southern California. Carol was a food and travel enthusiast, as well as an avid golfer and a passionate tennis player. Carol had a quick wit, and a kind and generous spirit. She 'never met a stranger'. Carol is survived by her children and her siblings, Ellen (Barry) Fitzgerald of San Mateo, John (Susan) Flemer of Napa, Anne (Jack) Varga of North Bend, Washington, and Paul (Ann) Flemer of El Cerrito. Private family services were held.Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.