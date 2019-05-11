Mom left peacefully at day break for a long-awaited date with the love of her life, John F. Gilmore. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, Nana, Nana G, aunt and a loyal friend. She whistled when she drove, she loved the ocean and strawberry waffles with whipped cream. She loved all her family. We will miss her every day. "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways." We would like to thank Interim Health Care for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Effie Yeaw Nature Center or . There will be a private service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 11, 2019