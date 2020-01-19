Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Carol Harlene Schneider. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol left her family and friends on October 29 after a sudden illness. Carol was the much loved daughter of Jack and Sara Schneider. She was born October 28, 1946 and grew up in Buffalo, New York, close to the Schneider/Carrel extended families. Carol attended Bennet High School and was graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University. She earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Michigan. Carol came to Sacramento in 1974 to join the staff of the CSUS Student Counseling Center. She later established an independent psychology practice. She is remembered as a wise and insightful therapist, a valued colleague and a dear friend. Carol was a happy person who loved to laugh, travel and enjoy good company. She was passionate about art and music, especially jazz that swings. She was always ready to play bridge, read a mystery novel and work on a puzzle while listening to sports radio. She played piano, only for herself, swam laps and loved the ocean. She will be missed by her family and many friends. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, January 25 at 2 p.m. at the Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Sacramento Library Foundation, the or the .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020

