Dean, Carol J., age 74 of Helena passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Big Sky Family Fellowship, 7610 Roughsawn Dr. in Helena, MT. A luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Following the luncheon, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7100 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. Memorials in honor of Carol are suggested to Options Clinic of Helena, 1005 Partridge Pl Ste 1, Helena, MT 59602 or to Big Sky Fellowship Building Fund, 7610 Roughsawn Dr, Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 1, 2019