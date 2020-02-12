Carol J. Hartness (Mead) of Folsom, age 72 passed away on January 15, 2020 at Folsom Hospital. Born in Nebraska City, NE, she moved to So. California while in grade school. Her career was at the USPO, retiring in 2006. We will all miss her beautiful smile. She was a loving and devoted daughter and was predeceased by her mother, Hazel V. Mead and her father George O. Mead. Services will be held at Green Valley Cemetery in Cameron Park March 6 at 2pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 12, 2020