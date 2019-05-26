Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Mustain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol J. Mustain was born Aug. 1, 1936 in Berkeley California, to Phyllis and Les Campbell. She passed away peacefully with family by her side and entered into God's loving care on May 3, 2019. She was cared for at home by her husband, Larry Mustain, and the help of Sojourn Hospice team. She leaves behind two daughters Kim Clark (Robert), Kathy DeVries (Don), brother Doug Campbell (Kathy), eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Carol was a very devout Christian and served in the Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, Clerk of Session, Choir member and youth leader. She loved life and enjoyed 61 beautiful years of marriage with the love of her life, Larry. She was a loving person and will be missed very much. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life on June 1, 2019, 1:30 pm at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave., Sacramento, Ca. 95821. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church Foundation or to a .

