Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean Maxwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Maxwell was born May 7, 1945, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and died January 29, 2020, in Sacramento, California. She was the oldest of six children raised by Rayburn Maxwell and Virginia Orr Maxwell. Her childhood was spent in western Colorado, where the family lived near Grand Junction and nearby smaller towns. Carol graduated from Delta High School in 1963 and then studied nursing at the University of Colorado, receiving her BS and RN in 1967. After working one year for the Visiting Nurse Association in Aurora, CO, Carol enlisted in the Air Force, serving most of her two years at Carswell AFB in Texas. She then attended the University of Texas at Arlington, completing a Master's in Social Work in 1973. Returning to Denver, she worked for the County Social Services. At a Valentine's Day party, Carol met Don Hall, who was on a temporary appointment teaching Physics at the University of Colorado, and her life was radically changed. After Don's move to Sacramento as a Professor at California State University, he and Carol were married on December 28, 1974. Carol worked for over twenty years with the Visiting Nurse Association of Sacramento, which was eventually absorbed into the Sutter Health system. After being laid off by Sutter in 1996, Carol worked as secretary at First Christian Church and then at Arden Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) until retirement in 2007. She was in recent years a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Carmichael, where Don served as organist. Carol loved music, theater, books, travel, and conversation with friends. She and Don were privileged to enjoy a life rich in all these shared activities. Carol also enjoyed sewing, both clothes for herself and pajamas for children in homeless shelters. After many years of excellent health, Carol was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. Initial treatment made a couple more years of active life possible, but in 2018 recurrence of the cancer cut short her final trip to Europe. Several consequences of the cancer combined to bring her life to an end. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Ted. She is survived by brothers Wayne and Michael, and sisters Debra Robinson and Patricia Jarvis. She is also mourned by her husband Don and his sons Karl and Kurtis, by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and by numerous friends from work, church and her long and active life. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 9, 1:00 pm, at St. Michael's Church, 2140 Mission Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts either to St. Michael's or to Kaiser Hospice would be appreciated by the family.

Carol Maxwell was born May 7, 1945, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and died January 29, 2020, in Sacramento, California. She was the oldest of six children raised by Rayburn Maxwell and Virginia Orr Maxwell. Her childhood was spent in western Colorado, where the family lived near Grand Junction and nearby smaller towns. Carol graduated from Delta High School in 1963 and then studied nursing at the University of Colorado, receiving her BS and RN in 1967. After working one year for the Visiting Nurse Association in Aurora, CO, Carol enlisted in the Air Force, serving most of her two years at Carswell AFB in Texas. She then attended the University of Texas at Arlington, completing a Master's in Social Work in 1973. Returning to Denver, she worked for the County Social Services. At a Valentine's Day party, Carol met Don Hall, who was on a temporary appointment teaching Physics at the University of Colorado, and her life was radically changed. After Don's move to Sacramento as a Professor at California State University, he and Carol were married on December 28, 1974. Carol worked for over twenty years with the Visiting Nurse Association of Sacramento, which was eventually absorbed into the Sutter Health system. After being laid off by Sutter in 1996, Carol worked as secretary at First Christian Church and then at Arden Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) until retirement in 2007. She was in recent years a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Carmichael, where Don served as organist. Carol loved music, theater, books, travel, and conversation with friends. She and Don were privileged to enjoy a life rich in all these shared activities. Carol also enjoyed sewing, both clothes for herself and pajamas for children in homeless shelters. After many years of excellent health, Carol was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. Initial treatment made a couple more years of active life possible, but in 2018 recurrence of the cancer cut short her final trip to Europe. Several consequences of the cancer combined to bring her life to an end. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Ted. She is survived by brothers Wayne and Michael, and sisters Debra Robinson and Patricia Jarvis. She is also mourned by her husband Don and his sons Karl and Kurtis, by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and by numerous friends from work, church and her long and active life. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 9, 1:00 pm, at St. Michael's Church, 2140 Mission Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts either to St. Michael's or to Kaiser Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close