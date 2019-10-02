Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jeanne Kozvan. View Sign Service Information River Cities Funeral Chapel 910 Soule Street West Sacramento , CA 95691 (916)-371-4535 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM VFW post # 8762 905 Drever Street West Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Jeanne entered this world on September 7, 1946 and passed away peacefully at the age of 73 with her family by her side on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Terry Kozvan, her mother Phyllis & father Robert. She is survived by her daughters Carrie Landman (Steve) and Teresa Lear, grandson Nathan Landman, her brother Jerry Lass ( Shari), and nieces Amber and Nicole, brother-in-law Allan Kozvan, nephews Robert (with Carol in Heaven) and Monte Kozvan, great-nephews Kenny and Monte Jr., and countless extended family and friends that loved her dearly. A special thanks to the loving care provided by "Team Carol", which includes Vitas hospice, Amber her caregiver, Patty and the staff at Winding Way Villa. Carol's loving spirit and kind soul will be forever missed by all who knew her. Please join her family in a celebration of her life with military honors on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the VFW post # 8762, 905 Drever Street, West Sacramento CA 95691. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local in Carol's name. Arrangements entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.