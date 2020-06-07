Carol, a retired employee for the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles Division for 30 years, and graduate of Moline High School (Illinois) passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 82. Carol is survived by her daughter Kim and son-in-law AJ Alarcon; four grandchildren Amanda, Anthony, Alexander, and JD; sisters Louis and Mary; sister-in-law Edith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is presided in death by her husband of 49 years Ray; her parents and four siblings. A memorial will not be held at this time due to the social distancing order. Memorials in her honor and memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association http://act.alz.org/goto/carolbenedetti.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.