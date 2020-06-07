Carol Joyce (Pope) Benedetti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol, a retired employee for the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles Division for 30 years, and graduate of Moline High School (Illinois) passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 82. Carol is survived by her daughter Kim and son-in-law AJ Alarcon; four grandchildren Amanda, Anthony, Alexander, and JD; sisters Louis and Mary; sister-in-law Edith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is presided in death by her husband of 49 years Ray; her parents and four siblings. A memorial will not be held at this time due to the social distancing order. Memorials in her honor and memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association http://act.alz.org/goto/carolbenedetti.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved