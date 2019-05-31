Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lea Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lea Green passed away April 25, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital surrounded by family. Carol was a 58-year resident of Rancho Cordova. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years John J. Green. Carol is survived by her two sons Eric (Michelle) and Travis Green and grandsons Alexander Richard and Austin Green and sister Annette Johnson. Carol was born in Costa Rica to George and Doris Brown. Carol graduated from Sacramento High and Sacramento City College. Carol worked at Aerojet until starting a family then she worked at Sears and a nursery for many years. Upon retirement she volunteered for many years at the SPCA.Ca rol enjoyed reading, walking, running, gardening, and socializing with friends. Carol was a longtime member of the women of the Moose Lodge in Rancho Cordova. Carol was a friendly, caring, trustworthy, honest person who truly wanted other people and family members to be happy and succeed. Carol will be tremendously missed by all that knew her. Carol loved and cared for all living creatures, human & animal and plant. Carol's Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 2nd, 1:00pm at the Rancho Cordova Moose Lodge on Coloma Rd. Carol's ashes were scattered in San Francisco Bay by the Nautilus Society. A plaque bearing her name will be laid next to her husband's at East Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2019

