Carol Lee Cummings

October 10, 1958 - September 29, 2020

Sacramento , California - Carol Lee Cummings, a long-time Sacramento resident, succumbed to injuries from a serious automobile accident on September 29th, 2020.

Carol was born in Rockland, Maine on October 10th, 1958, and spent most of her life in the Sacramento area, where she attended Highlands High School in North Highlands and fostered many life-long friendships. Carol is

survived by her mother, Mary Cummings of Sacramento, children Adam Al Mujadidi of Auburn and Katrina Setzer of Sacramento, brothers Jack Cummings (Monica) of El Dorado Hills, Ronald Cummings of Sacramento and Michael Cummings (Lisa) of Reno, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her father William Cummings and long-time significant other Keith Setzer. Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 11th from 1-4pm

at the Antelope VFW Post, 3300 U St, Antelope, CA 95843. Standard Covid-19 protocols will be in place.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store