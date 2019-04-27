1936 2019 Carol Linnae Guglielmina passed away on Easter morning, April 21st, at the age of 82. Carol was born to the late Leon and Florence Harris on November 15, 1936 in Eureka, CA. Carol married Gerald Guglielmina in 1956 and they resided in Eureka until 1998 when they relocated to Sacramento to be near their children and grandchildren. Carol is survived by her eight children: Gary, Carl, Norma Jean, John, Ann, Larry, Lorraine, Ken, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her loving husband Gerald in 2014. Services will be held in Sacramento at Mount Vernon Memorial Park on April 27 at 1 PM with a reception to follow. The address is 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA.

