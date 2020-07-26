1/1
Carol Lorraine Blount
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Lorraine Blount, 89, of Sacramento passed away July 9, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born to parents Elizabeth and Clarence Stevens April 4, 1931 in Bakersfield, CA. She married the late Jay T. Blount on her birthday in 1949 in Las Vegas, NV. They lived in Oildale, CA., then Fallbrook, CA. before relocating to Sacramento, CA. where they lived for close to 30 years and then they retired in Smith River, CA. Carol is survived by three children: Steven Blount, Susan Blount and Daniel Blount of California. She is also survived by her beloved younger brother, Duane Stevens and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her husband in 2000 and her son, David, in 1963.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved