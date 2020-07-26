Carol Lorraine Blount, 89, of Sacramento passed away July 9, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born to parents Elizabeth and Clarence Stevens April 4, 1931 in Bakersfield, CA. She married the late Jay T. Blount on her birthday in 1949 in Las Vegas, NV. They lived in Oildale, CA., then Fallbrook, CA. before relocating to Sacramento, CA. where they lived for close to 30 years and then they retired in Smith River, CA. Carol is survived by three children: Steven Blount, Susan Blount and Daniel Blount of California. She is also survived by her beloved younger brother, Duane Stevens and 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her husband in 2000 and her son, David, in 1963.



