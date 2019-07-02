Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lou Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Williams passed away peacefully on Sunday June 30th, 2019 in Sacramento, California. A loving mother, grandmother and sister and a proud alumna of UC Berkeley, Carol was active in the Sacramento community throughout her life. Born July 2, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, to Frank Ashley Harkness and Tessa Maude Harkness. The family moved to Sacramento in 1936. Carol is survived by her husband Robert and sons David and John; grandchildren Paul, Nicholas and Kenneth; daughter's-in-law Audrey and Martina; her brother Ashley Harkness, his wife Kathy, nieces Janet Harkness, Cynthia Harkness and Daniel Harkness; and her sister Sara Topcu and her husband Ali. Carol attended local schools and graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School, Sacramento Junior College and the University of California at Berkeley, where she majored in Business Administration. After college, she worked at the State Board of Equalization. She was active in many community activities: President of the PTA, President of the Friends of Six as well as a charter member, President of the UC Woman's Club, President of the River Park Garden Club and a member of the Lawyer's Wives Association and Gateway Guild. A long-time volunteer at KVIE, she received the "Volunteer of the Year" award. She chaired one of the first polio vaccine clinics in the area. When her children were older, she returned to the work force and retired from California State University, Sacramento, where she worked in the English Department and as office manager for the Reading and Literature Program. She was an avid bowler and won the City Championship in the Women's Bowling Tournament. She enjoyed music and the theatre. In retirement she enjoyed travel, especially to visit her World War II penpals living in England and Scotland. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Friday July 5th at East Lawn Memorial Park (4300 Folsom Blvd).

