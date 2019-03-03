Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Louise Block. View Sign

Carol Louise Block: of Carmichael, CA departed to her heavenly rest on Saturday, January 19, 2019. She lived for 90 years, 4 months, and 1 day. Carol was born and raised in the small village of Livonia Center in New York by her parents, Karl and Emma Osborne. She was baptized and made her Profession of Faith at the Livonia Center Presbyterian Church. After graduating from High School she attended Fredonia State Teachers College and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music. Over her lengthy teaching career she taught elementary school in New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and California. Conducting choirs was a special interest, and she led numerous adult and children's choirs. Moreover, she played many instruments: piano, flute, clarinet, organ, autoharp, banjo, guitar, violin, trumpet, and the drums. Carol married Mitchell Jay Serven in 1951 and later gave birth to a son, Marcus Jay Serven. She married her second husband Henry Herbert Block in 1961 and they were blessed with a son, Carl Henry Block. Both boys were encouraged to excel in their education: after college and seminary Marcus went on to become a Presbyterian minister and chaplain, and after attending the U.S. Air Force Academy Carl became an officer in the Air Force and later an attorney. Carol was a longtime resident of Carmichael and taught at Mission Avenue and Whitney Avenue Elementary Schools. After she retired as a teacher she and Henry traveled the world. Her final years were spent at the Oakmont Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Carmichael. She is survived by her two sons, their spouses, twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. She was interred at the Sacramento Valley National Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, CA alongside her husband of over fifty years, Henry H. Block, who preceded her in death.

Carol Louise Block: of Carmichael, CA departed to her heavenly rest on Saturday, January 19, 2019. She lived for 90 years, 4 months, and 1 day. Carol was born and raised in the small village of Livonia Center in New York by her parents, Karl and Emma Osborne. She was baptized and made her Profession of Faith at the Livonia Center Presbyterian Church. After graduating from High School she attended Fredonia State Teachers College and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music. Over her lengthy teaching career she taught elementary school in New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and California. Conducting choirs was a special interest, and she led numerous adult and children's choirs. Moreover, she played many instruments: piano, flute, clarinet, organ, autoharp, banjo, guitar, violin, trumpet, and the drums. Carol married Mitchell Jay Serven in 1951 and later gave birth to a son, Marcus Jay Serven. She married her second husband Henry Herbert Block in 1961 and they were blessed with a son, Carl Henry Block. Both boys were encouraged to excel in their education: after college and seminary Marcus went on to become a Presbyterian minister and chaplain, and after attending the U.S. Air Force Academy Carl became an officer in the Air Force and later an attorney. Carol was a longtime resident of Carmichael and taught at Mission Avenue and Whitney Avenue Elementary Schools. After she retired as a teacher she and Henry traveled the world. Her final years were spent at the Oakmont Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Carmichael. She is survived by her two sons, their spouses, twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. She was interred at the Sacramento Valley National Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, CA alongside her husband of over fifty years, Henry H. Block, who preceded her in death. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close