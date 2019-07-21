Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Nagai Castle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Nagai Castle ("Reverend Carol") passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2019 with her family and dog, Mimi, by her side. She was 54 years old. Carol is survived by her best friend and husband of 32 years, Tim; daughters Leann (Nikki) and Keri (Trevor); parents Ikuo and Rachel Nagai; brother Brian Nagai (Patti) and their children Maddie, Jack, and Isabelle. She is preceded in death by sister Debra Nagai Bell. Carol was known by many impressive titles: Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter, Auntie, Friend, Reverend, and our Brave Little Toaster. Working 21 years at MTI Business College, Carol also dedicated her time as a part-time Minister at the Marysville and Sacramento Buddhist Churches with Tim. Carol enjoyed sharing her love of Buddhism, especially with the youth. She lived life to the fullest, all the while knowing that life is good and is best spent with family and friends. Carol loved to travel, explore the outdoors, and share experiences with those she loved. Team Castle did everything together as a family, as Carol lived "family first". Diagnosed with cancer in November of 2018, Carol fought her disease with dignity, determination, and grace. She never complained once during her journey. A funeral memorial service will be held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818 on July 28, 2019 at 2:00pm. Parking will be available at W and 7th streets with a free shuttle to and from the church. Additional parking, with no shuttle, will be available off the "X Street and Broadway Alley", between X Street and Broadway off either 13th or 14th Street.

Carol Nagai Castle ("Reverend Carol") passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2019 with her family and dog, Mimi, by her side. She was 54 years old. Carol is survived by her best friend and husband of 32 years, Tim; daughters Leann (Nikki) and Keri (Trevor); parents Ikuo and Rachel Nagai; brother Brian Nagai (Patti) and their children Maddie, Jack, and Isabelle. She is preceded in death by sister Debra Nagai Bell. Carol was known by many impressive titles: Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter, Auntie, Friend, Reverend, and our Brave Little Toaster. Working 21 years at MTI Business College, Carol also dedicated her time as a part-time Minister at the Marysville and Sacramento Buddhist Churches with Tim. Carol enjoyed sharing her love of Buddhism, especially with the youth. She lived life to the fullest, all the while knowing that life is good and is best spent with family and friends. Carol loved to travel, explore the outdoors, and share experiences with those she loved. Team Castle did everything together as a family, as Carol lived "family first". Diagnosed with cancer in November of 2018, Carol fought her disease with dignity, determination, and grace. She never complained once during her journey. A funeral memorial service will be held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95818 on July 28, 2019 at 2:00pm. Parking will be available at W and 7th streets with a free shuttle to and from the church. Additional parking, with no shuttle, will be available off the "X Street and Broadway Alley", between X Street and Broadway off either 13th or 14th Street. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close