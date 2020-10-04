1/
Carol Naoko Tahara
1934 - 2020
Carol Naoko Tahara passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1934 in Sacramento to Masami and Eiko (Sanjo) Onodera. She is survived by Shig, her loving husband of 63 years, daughter Joni (George) Bennig and son Gary (Arleen) Tahara. Her grandsons, Scott and Derek Tahara and Tadashi Bennig, will dearly miss her. She is also survived by her siblings Louise (d. Sam) Gotan, Alfred (Yvonne) Onodera, Dilford (Edna) Onodera, May (Touru) Kojima, Donna (d. John) Sharp, Leora (Mas) Tanaka, Ron (Mary) Onodera, aunts, Beth Ishikawa and Marjorie Grannell and many nieces, nephews and cousins. No funeral services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers or koden, memorial donations can be made to Buddhist Church of Florin or to one's favorite charity.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
