Carol Riley
1960 - 2020
Carol Riley
October 25, 1960 - October 6, 2020
Roseville, California - Carol Linda (Painter) Riley was born on October 25, 1960 in Walnut Creek to David and Nancy Painter. She joined her older brother Wade in their San Leandro home. She was much loved by her grandparents, Helen Painter and Frank and Dorothy King (deceased).
Carol passed away at her home in Roseville on October 6, 2020.
Carol married Robert Fletcher in 1982, and their daughter Tammi Fletcher was born in 1985. When her first marriage ended, she went on to find the true love of her life, Thomas Riley. She and Tom were married in 1987. Their son, David, was born in 1988. She was blessed in later years with a granddaughter, Giavonna, whom she adored.
In addition to her children, Tammi and David, she is survived by her granddaughter, Giavonna, mother and father, David and Nancy Painter, brother Wade (Teresa), niece Jessica Clifton (Michael), nephew Nicholas Painter, great niece and nephew Claire and Lucas, aunt Linda Olsen (Grady Hesters), as well as many cousins and lots of dear friends.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
