Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol S. Downs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ila Carol (Sloan) Downs, age 94, of Manteca, CA went to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 26, 2019 after a valiant battle with dementia. Her daughter, Susan, was at her side with long distance support from many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Northgate Community Church, 650 Northgate Drive, Manteca, CA, with reception to follow. A private interment is scheduled for a later date at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento, CA. Carol was born on May 23, 1925, in Elkhart, KS to Barton Clay Sloan and Lota Elsie (Acheson) Sloan. She was the third of four children. She met Joseph C.M. Downs at Boise HS (Idaho) where they were active in plays and choirs. Joe and Carol married on November 6, 1943. They had five children, Paul Charles Downs, Margaret Ilene Downs Hamley (Les), James Barton Downs, Timothy Joseph Downs (Denise), and Susan Carol Downs Kuhn (Glenn). Carol, Joseph, Paul and Margaret lived in Boise while Joseph completed pre-med at College of Idaho. They moved to Boston in 1950 so that Joseph could complete his Doctor of Medicine at Tufts School of Medicine. In 1958 the family moved to Mtn. Home, ID. In 1968, Carol and her three younger children (James, Timothy and Susan) moved to Sacramento, CA where she thrived as a displayer/ manager for Home Interiors & Gifts, Inc. for many years. From there, Carol moved to Lodi to be closer to daughter Susan. She moved to Manteca in 2009 when she began to require more care. Carol was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Ralph and Vauda, and sons James (1972), Paul (1998) and Timothy (2004). She is survived by her sister Doris, daughters Margaret Hamley (Caldwell, ID) and Susan Kuhn (Manteca, CA), 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Throughout Carol's life, she worshiped her Lord and Savior, praising Him in song and by playing the piano and organ in church. Her joyful smile, kindness and love will be missed by all. You may wish to remember Carol with a donation to International Students, Inc., a mission close to her heart. See

Ila Carol (Sloan) Downs, age 94, of Manteca, CA went to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 26, 2019 after a valiant battle with dementia. Her daughter, Susan, was at her side with long distance support from many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Northgate Community Church, 650 Northgate Drive, Manteca, CA, with reception to follow. A private interment is scheduled for a later date at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento, CA. Carol was born on May 23, 1925, in Elkhart, KS to Barton Clay Sloan and Lota Elsie (Acheson) Sloan. She was the third of four children. She met Joseph C.M. Downs at Boise HS (Idaho) where they were active in plays and choirs. Joe and Carol married on November 6, 1943. They had five children, Paul Charles Downs, Margaret Ilene Downs Hamley (Les), James Barton Downs, Timothy Joseph Downs (Denise), and Susan Carol Downs Kuhn (Glenn). Carol, Joseph, Paul and Margaret lived in Boise while Joseph completed pre-med at College of Idaho. They moved to Boston in 1950 so that Joseph could complete his Doctor of Medicine at Tufts School of Medicine. In 1958 the family moved to Mtn. Home, ID. In 1968, Carol and her three younger children (James, Timothy and Susan) moved to Sacramento, CA where she thrived as a displayer/ manager for Home Interiors & Gifts, Inc. for many years. From there, Carol moved to Lodi to be closer to daughter Susan. She moved to Manteca in 2009 when she began to require more care. Carol was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Ralph and Vauda, and sons James (1972), Paul (1998) and Timothy (2004). She is survived by her sister Doris, daughters Margaret Hamley (Caldwell, ID) and Susan Kuhn (Manteca, CA), 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Throughout Carol's life, she worshiped her Lord and Savior, praising Him in song and by playing the piano and organ in church. Her joyful smile, kindness and love will be missed by all. You may wish to remember Carol with a donation to International Students, Inc., a mission close to her heart. See www.isionline.org/About/WhatWeBelieve.aspx . Make checks out to International Students, Inc. with a memo on the check "For A/C #5718". Mail check to ISI, PO Box C, Colorado Springs, CO 80901. To give online go to www.isionline.org/Donate/IanandErinDowns.aspx . Please sign the guestbook at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/lodinews/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close