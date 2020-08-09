Carol Simcock

Carol Sieverling Simcock, 82, of Elk Grove, passed away July 20, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born to the late Francis and Percy Sieverling, December 23, 1937 in Seattle, Washington. Carol had an older brother Bill. She grew up in Seattle, attending Queen Anne High School, graduating in 1955. She then earned her Bachelor's in Mathematics and Masters in Economics. After school, Carol moved to California where she met and married George Simcock. They settled into Los Altos Hills where they raised their family. Carol is survived by children Michele May and Michael Simcock, grandchildren Grace Simcock and Mason Simcock, son in-law Andrew May and daughter in-law Dina Simcock. Carol, will be remembered for integrity, intention and enthusiasm in which she lived her life. Due to Covid-19, there are no current plans for a memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store