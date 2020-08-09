1/
Carol Wilhelms
Carol Wilhelms was born on April 11, 1938 in Washington State to Edward and Lenore Dean. She passed away from a long illness on July 30, 2020. She was married to Richard Wilhelms for 62 wonderful years. They were blessed with 5 children, 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Carol loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid quilter and an Oakland A's fan. Her loving presence will be greatly missed. The family has planned private services at the Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, CA where she will be laid to rest.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
