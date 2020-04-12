Carole passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. She was a long time resident of Sacramento County and was among the first graduating class (1959) of LaSierra High School. She was the 3rd female bartender in the county and remained in the business for more than 30 years. She might not remember your name, but she could remember your drink of choice. She loved people and animals. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Denise Neves (Jeff), brothers Robert Kimball (Paula), Spencer (Jim) Kimball (Barbara), sister Stephanie Kimball, nieces and nephews and long time best friend and partner in crime Pat Granz. No services are planned per her wishes. Memorials preferred to FieldHaven Feline Center, 2754 Ironwood Lane, Lincoln CA 95648 or Oasis Sanctuary, P O Box 2166, Scottsdale AZ 85252 or the . Arrangements by Sierra View Funeral Chapel.

