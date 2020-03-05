Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend Carole, passed suddenly from a heart-related cause in her home. Born in Redding, Ca to Almer and Gertrude Chase, she moved to the Bay Area after the birth of her first son, Alan. She later gave birth to Michael Flores and Jack Boga. In 2013, she moved to Elk Grove to be closer to family. She is well-known for her socialness, her laugh, and outrageous comments. She loved company and has had many pets including dogs, cats, and even birds. Carole, you will be missed by many! Memorial Service at East Lawn Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, Ca 95624. Friday March 6, 2020 @ 10am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 5, 2020