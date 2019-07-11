Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole June Bonilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carole June Bonilla, 86, passed away peacefully July 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at home in West Sacramento, CA. A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 @ 12pm at Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna Street, West Sacramento CA 95605. A viewing and rosary will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at the same location. The viewing begins at 6pm and the rosary at 7pm. Carole is survived by her four sons Frank Jr., Rick, Steve and Tom; three of her four daughters Lynne, Terry and Kathleen; her daughter-like niece Richelle (Deremo) Hall; her sisters Patricia Carruthers and Robbie McLoed, her brother Richard Deremo; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Anthony Bonilla, Sr. (2017), her oldest daughter Laurie Jean (2009), and her parents, Marion Fassett and Carole (Miranda) Babcock.

Carole June Bonilla, 86, passed away peacefully July 6, 2019 surrounded by her family at home in West Sacramento, CA. A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 @ 12pm at Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna Street, West Sacramento CA 95605. A viewing and rosary will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at the same location. The viewing begins at 6pm and the rosary at 7pm. Carole is survived by her four sons Frank Jr., Rick, Steve and Tom; three of her four daughters Lynne, Terry and Kathleen; her daughter-like niece Richelle (Deremo) Hall; her sisters Patricia Carruthers and Robbie McLoed, her brother Richard Deremo; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Anthony Bonilla, Sr. (2017), her oldest daughter Laurie Jean (2009), and her parents, Marion Fassett and Carole (Miranda) Babcock. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close