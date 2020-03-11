Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole June (Lew) Lai. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Lai, 76, died peacefully Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She was born August 11, 1943, in Sacramento. She graduated from Sacramento High & Sacramento City College. She worked for the State of CA, where she met & married Lyle Lai & settled in Sacramento. They celebrated 53 years of marriage. Pastimes included a cross country road trip, cruises, tennis, golf, & ballroom dancing. She was a kind, compassionate & gentle soul who cherished family gatherings & loved spending time with her grandsons. She was a daughter to her proud parents, a loving wife, mother, doting grandmother, & loyal friend. Her life was full & rich with experiences & relationships. She was predeceased by her parents & brother, Vincent. She is survived by her husband, Lyle, son Bryan Lai (Pie), daughter Candace (Lai) Hayashida (Geoff Shumway); grandsons Justin Hayashida & Elijah Lai; sisters Vicky Fong (Morgan), Jenny Wong (Darrell, deceased), & Dee Lew; & many nieces & nephews. Carole's life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words & will be missed beyond measure. Private service & celebration of life will be held in her honor. Donations may be made in Carole's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation (Pancreatic Cancer Research).

