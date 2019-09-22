Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Kyewski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Kyewski died quietly in her sleep Monday morning September 9, 2019 after a 5 year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) a rare neurodegenerative disease. Born in Liverpool England on August 11, 1959 she was the sixth of seven children of Kenneth and Nancy Weston. Carole came to America in 1979 and lived in California ever since. She is survived by her two sons Nick Barry and Matt Vierra as well as her loving husband Ron, her siblings and countless people she encountered during her all too short time on earth. She will be sorely missed but remembered with a smile by all. Carole was a joy to be with because of her endearing quick wit, ready smile, endless creativity, and genuine love for others. People, especially friends and family, were her oxygen. She made life look simple even when it wasn't by facing and dealing with whatever challenges came her way with persistence, courage, resilience and grace. Her lifelong thirst to learn new things made her a problem solver at work and at home. Most of all, she loved to have fun. Carole was a master of creating fun by using her boundless imagination to concoct many social events and epic neighborhood parties. True to her core values, there won't be a formal memorial service but rather a Celebration of Life which will be held at The Flower Farm, 9280 Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis, date and time to be determined.

Carole Kyewski died quietly in her sleep Monday morning September 9, 2019 after a 5 year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) a rare neurodegenerative disease. Born in Liverpool England on August 11, 1959 she was the sixth of seven children of Kenneth and Nancy Weston. Carole came to America in 1979 and lived in California ever since. She is survived by her two sons Nick Barry and Matt Vierra as well as her loving husband Ron, her siblings and countless people she encountered during her all too short time on earth. She will be sorely missed but remembered with a smile by all. Carole was a joy to be with because of her endearing quick wit, ready smile, endless creativity, and genuine love for others. People, especially friends and family, were her oxygen. She made life look simple even when it wasn't by facing and dealing with whatever challenges came her way with persistence, courage, resilience and grace. Her lifelong thirst to learn new things made her a problem solver at work and at home. Most of all, she loved to have fun. Carole was a master of creating fun by using her boundless imagination to concoct many social events and epic neighborhood parties. True to her core values, there won't be a formal memorial service but rather a Celebration of Life which will be held at The Flower Farm, 9280 Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis, date and time to be determined.

