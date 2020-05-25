A 75 year resident of Sacramento following a long decline in health and a sudden illness in December, 2019. Carole, along with her family, was one of the earliest residents of newly established Arden Park having moved there in 1949 at the age of five. As a young girl, Carole spent many wonderful, fun-filled days up at her grandparents fruit ranch in Newcastle, the family cabin in the Sierras, and at her family friend's cabin in Santa Cruz, as well as with her friends and relatives in Oakland. Carole was a lifelong member of Sierra Arden Congregational Church, established in the early 1950s, having been confirmed when she was eight years old. As a teen she was a member of the church's pilgrim fellowship young persons social group. Over the years as a respected member of the congregation, she participated in many church social activities and business meetings, Bible study groups, pulpit committees, and Congregational church conferences. She also served as the Moderator of the church. Carole was much beloved and well-liked member of the church. At the time of her passing she was the longest, continually active member of the church having been a member for 70 years. Carole attended Arden elementary school and El Camino High School. She was a member of the class of 1962. During high school she was a member of the drama club, which kindled her passion for acting. Following graduation from high school, Carole attended American River College (ARC) where she received her associate of arts degree. While at ARC, she continued acting. In the course of which she had a leading role in the play Little Women. In her late 30's Carole attended CSU Sacramento and earned her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in social work. Subsequently, she received her Masters of Arts (MA) in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling (MFCC) Carole worked for the Sacramento Receiving Home for several years as a child counselor. The receiving home was her first counseling job. She worked there for several years where she met some of her lifelong friends. Subsequently, Carole was hired by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to work as the volunteer coordinator. As the coordinator, Carole supervised the volunteer counselors and staff who directly counseled trauma victims of drunk driving, including family members and loved ones suffering PTSD and grieving the loss of their loved ones. A major highlight of Carole's tenure at MADD was meeting President Clinton and being honored and receiving official recognition by the White House for her work with MADD. When MADD closed and moved to Dallas, leaving victims no place to receive services and no one to provide them, Carole, as coordinator, along with ex-board members and former volunteers launched a successor program to MADD---Volunteers In Victim Assistance (VIVA). In addition to serving victims of drunk driving, VIVA expanded its scope to treat all trauma victims. Despite a lack of experience running a nonprofit, Carole agreed to be the executive director of the proposed organization. Carole's initial years as Executive Director, were devoted to incorporating VIVA, fundraising--- i.e. soliciting donations, putting on golf tournaments, and participating in the United Way, securing a new facility, recruiting board members and volunteer staff, and public relations efforts on behalf of the new organization, as well as providing direct services to victims. After early years of erratic and precarious funding, Carole and staff successfully obtained government grant funding for victim services, which ultimately insured VIVA's survival and stable financial existence. In 2017, however, funding conditions changed and grant monies dried up. After 30 years of operation, VIVA was forced to close it's doors. Over VIVA's 30-year span, Carole and her staff helped hundreds of victims recover from their traumatic crises. Carole loved baseball and was a big Giants fan. She loved her Orange and Black. During games she could be heard rooting and cheering them on. She also enjoyed afternoon talk shows, award shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and other game shows. Carole loved traveling. Travels included trips to Spain, Italy, France, Mexico, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska Carole was predeceased by her mother, Selah Marie McDonald, and father, Richard H McDonald. She is survived by her brother, Charles (Chuck) McDonald, numerous cousins and aunts, lifetime friends, church members and former VIVA staff. Presently, plans for a celebration of life for Carole are on indefinite hold due to the Corona Virus pandemic. Notification of a future scheduled event will be provided as information becomes available.



