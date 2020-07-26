On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Carole Mae Brekke's earthly life ended. Carole passed peacefully at Sunrise of Carmichael. Carole was born in Minot, North Dakota in 1933 to Fred and Ann Kiehn. Carole met her future husband, Harold (Hal) Brekke in Britton, South Dakota. In 1953, Carole and Harold settled in Sacramento where they made their home. Carole and Hal had three sons; Tim, Randy and David. To all her children, she was their biggest fan and promoter. She was the eternal optimist and always emphasized what was good and positive in people and life, never letting worldly influences tarnish her optimism and belief in God, His love and His grace for all mankind. Carole's favorite pastimes and interests were creating a beautiful home for her family, Bible study, politics (she adored Reagan), gardening, and celebrating Christmas. She loved to sing and was a prized member of her church choir's soprano section. One of Carole's greatest accomplishments was being chosen to represent South Dakota in a select choir that performed at a prestigious music festival. Carole was saved by grace in her Christian faith, which she unabashedly shared with others and was notwithstanding any dismissal of her beliefs by others. She cultivated many close, long-term friendships through church, first at Gloria Dei Lutheran, more recently at Faith Presbyterian, and found great joy in meeting regularly with her Bible study group. Carole suffered deep sorrow when her youngest son, David, died unexpectedly in 1994 at age 34. Through her faith she recovered and her spirits were restored. Carole especially loved her four grandchildren: Meghan, Taylor, Kyle and Dalton. She was each grandchild's biggest fan and supporter leaving an indelible mark on the lives of each. Carole is preceded in death by her husband Harold and son David. She is survived by her sister Jean Meeker, sons Tim (Kathie) Brekke, Randy (Renee) Brekke, Julie Brekke (David's widow) and grandchildren Meghan Brekke, Taylor (Daniel) Michaels, Kyle (Sarah) Brekke, and Dalton Brekke. Celebration of life service is pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store