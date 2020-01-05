In Fair Oaks, California December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Samuel V. Lopez for 58 years. Loving mother of Deborah Dolce. Cherished sister of twin brother Carl T. Kiepe, Jr., Faye Barton and Brenda Gentry. Dearest Grandmother of Sarah Stinnett, Christopher Dolce, Jason Dolce and Great-Grandmother of Everett Stinnett and Cable Dolce. Native of Libertyville, Missouri. Aged 81 years. Resident of the Sacramento and surrounding areas for 65 years. Carole loved spending her retirement years vacationing at various California beaches, assisting as a chaperone on many grade school field trips with her beloved grandchildren, and celebrating holidays, birthdays with all of her family and friends. Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at 10:00AM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Fair Oaks Cemetery, 7780 Olive Street, Fair Oaks, California. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020