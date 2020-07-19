Born on June 30, 1919 passed away on July 11, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Walter Heidtman. Carolina is survived by her children, Alan Heidtman of Sacramento and Cathryn Koefod (Kirk) of Troy, Idaho. She will be missed by many including 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and other family members too numerous to mention. Services at the funeral home and cemetery will be immediate family only. Donations to Alzheimer's research are requested in lieu of flowers.



