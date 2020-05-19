In loving memory of Caroline Vassar. She passed away on May 12, 2020. She and her late husband, LeRoy Vassar, moved to Sacramento from Illinois 50+ years ago, and raised 7 children, Mark, Patty, Linda, Danny, David, Alvin and Sandy. She gained a son-in-law, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Kim, and was the light to 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was the Matriarch who held her love strong for everyone. Sadly, she passed away in Littleton, CO. and will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, in Sacramento, CA. on May 22, 2020. The services are private.



