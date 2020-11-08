Carolyn Amador

December 17, 1939 - October 31, 2020

Roseville, California - Carolyn passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Pasco, survived by Fred her husband of 60 years, daughter Maria, sons David (Marilyn) and Joseph (Sheri), grandson Zachary and brother James Zipp. Carolyn was born in Randal, MN, and kept her Mid-West values all her life. She graduated from Mercy High School in Burlingame, CA, held a certificate in training from UC Berkeley, and retired from World Saving after 25+ years. She loved ballroom and line dancing and crafting. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she was active in the community of St Clare's Catholic Church. She was kind and compassionate, honest and cheerful. She was a good wife and mother, a doting grandma and a happy person to be with. Her family and friends will miss her but know that she is now at peace.





