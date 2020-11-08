1/
Carolyn Amador
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Amador
December 17, 1939 - October 31, 2020
Roseville, California - Carolyn passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Pasco, survived by Fred her husband of 60 years, daughter Maria, sons David (Marilyn) and Joseph (Sheri), grandson Zachary and brother James Zipp. Carolyn was born in Randal, MN, and kept her Mid-West values all her life. She graduated from Mercy High School in Burlingame, CA, held a certificate in training from UC Berkeley, and retired from World Saving after 25+ years. She loved ballroom and line dancing and crafting. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she was active in the community of St Clare's Catholic Church. She was kind and compassionate, honest and cheerful. She was a good wife and mother, a doting grandma and a happy person to be with. Her family and friends will miss her but know that she is now at peace.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved