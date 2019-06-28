Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann Hackman Reece. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Ann Hackman Reece died on June 19, 2019 from complications of lupus erythematosus and a recent fall. She was 87 years old. She was born to Earl and Esther Hackman in Tacoma Park, Maryland on May 30, 1932. Carolyn had an older sister, Virginia, whom she adored. Because her father was a minister, the family moved frequently, first to Riverside, California, where she enjoyed exploring with her dog, Goldie; then to Oakland, California, Atlanta, Georgia, and Coconut Grove, Florida. She finished high school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Carolyn learned to adapt to new surroundings and was able to meet and keep friends from each city. Her fondest childhood memories were playing with her cousins on her maternal grandparents' estate in Knoxville, Tennessee. Carolyn attended La Sierra College (now part of Loma Linda University) in Riverside for two years. Tragedy struck when her father, only 52, died of colon cancer in 1950. Carolyn met her husband of 66 years, James (Jim) Reece, MD, then chief medical resident at LA County Hospital, at the Polar Palace Ice Skating rink in Pasadena, California in the Spring of 1952. They were married in October the same year (and continued their love of pairs figure skating for years). They shared a passion for classical music and attended five operas during their honeymoon in San Francisco. In 1953, the couple moved to Sacramento with their new son, James, Jr. (Jamie) where Jim set up a private medical practice in internal medicine. Carolyn had a second son, Ronald (Ron) in 1955. The young family became active in church and community affairs. Carolyn loved to sing and joined numerous choral organizations over her lifetime, including church and school choirs, the Sacramento Symphony Choir, the MediCords and the Sacramento Chorale, which toured Europe twice. She sang the role of the abbess in the Sac State (now CSU Sacramento) production of Sour Angelica and graduated from the same institution in 1965 with a bachelor's degree. Her love of music inspired her to join the Sacramento Symphony board. She devoted countless hours to fundraising during her ten years on the board, two as vice-president. Carolyn received the Golden Baton award from the group for raising more than a million dollars, a record for an individual at the time. During her tenure on the board, she met fellow board member Katherine (Katie) Sullivan, who became a member of the family when she married Jamie in January 1989 at the Sutter Club. Katie remains a cherished friend of the family. Carolyn relished entertaining and gave hundreds of formal dinner parties, luncheons, showers, birthday and holiday celebrations, church events and little league pool parties. Her table settings were as famous as her meals. She took pride in her home, which she and Jim had built in 1960 and lived in for 59 years. Her roses were a particular joy. Carolyn and Jim traveled extensively, visiting dozens of countries, grateful for the opportunity to observe other cultures. She brought her sons to Europe, once to witness the Oberammergau Passion Play. Carolyn enjoyed skiing and relished family Christmas vacations to Aspen and Sun Valley. She was also a proud member of the National Society of Washington Family Descendants. Most of all, Carolyn was devoted to her husband and two sons, both of whom became physicians, a fact she pointed out to all who would listen. She gladly welcomed Jamie's partner, Richard (Rick) Hunts, to the family in 2003. Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist church and believed in her resurrection to eternal life with friends and family. She has requested gifts in her memory be sent to Sacramento Adventist Academy, 5601 Winding Way, Carmichael, California. Private interment will be in the Reece family crypt at East Lawn Memorial Park, Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, California. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

